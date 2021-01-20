Image Source : TWITTER/@PIYALIBH Fans trend 'One day for SSR birthday' ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary on January 21st, the late actor's fans took to social media to remember him through his work and life. Fans flooded Twitter with images, GIFs, and popular quotes by the late actor and recalled how sincere and intellectual he was. They also shared clips from his old interviews in which Sushant was seen talking about his life and the lessons he has learned. Many can also be seen paying tribute to the actor by posting his precious moments with his family.

One Twitter user wrote, "A meaningful life is all about being real, being kind, being humble and being able to touch the lives of others in a good vibes. You had a meaningful life Sushant. @itsSSR Congratulations guys 105k tweets have done.. Keep it moving it’s just ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY." Another tweeted, "Actions speak louder than words! And Sushant you proved that in many ways. We all love you & Super proud of you.. ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY. "

Check out the reactions here-

Earlier, SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had urged fans to celebrate the late actor's life and spread love on his upcoming birth anniversary. Sushant would have turned 35 on January 21 this year. "How should we celebrate Bhai's birthday, it is on 21st Jan... Any Suggestions... #SushantBirthdayCelebration," she wrote late on Wednesday.

She continued: "And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let's celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. #SushantBirthdayCelebration."

"How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant's Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday," she added.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat. Many theories and conspiracies emerged after his demise leading to. Three investigating agencies- CBI, NCB and ED are interrogating the case.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh appeared for a hearing by the Bombay High Court last week in the case filed by the deceased actor's sisters, against an FIR filed by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The advocate tweeted saying he is hopeful that the FIR registered by Rhea will be quashed.