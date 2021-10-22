Eternals actor Harish Patel aka Ibu Hatela tests Covid positive, quarantined in US

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Harish Patel in Eternals' trailer

Harish Patel the cutesy actor from the 1990s who became famous for his role as Ibu Hatela in Mithun Chakraborty-starrer "Gunda" is all set to appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming film Eternals releasing on Nov 5. As the stars of the film recently gathered for a star-studded premiere of the film recently, the actor had to skip the screening as he tested COVID 19 positive. at present, Patel is quarantining at his daughter's home in the US. He was to take his family to the film's premiere as well, however, he couldn't

Confirming the same he told News18, "I am here in the USA since Oct 7. I was all ready to fly down to LA on the 17th to attend the red carpet premiere on the 18th. But unfortunately, my report taken on the 16th showed me Positive for Covid-19 and I could not fly to LA and missed the red carpet. Disney tried their best and brought me to the US, but man proposes, God disposes. I am presently quarantined in my daughter’s house in US whose family was also ready to attend the premiere with me."

Talking about "Eternals", the MCU superhero movie is directed by Chloe Zhao. The film, about an alien race living on Earth for over 7,000 years who team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants, will feature a cast full of Hollywood A-listers, including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Brian Tyree Henry.

After the trailer was released last year, Indian fans were able to notice Patel in one of the scenes from the movie's footage, where he is standing next to Nanjiani, who is essaying the role of Kingo in the movie.

"Eternals" isn't Patel's first international project as he has previously been part of movies such as "The Buddha of Suburbia", indie comedy "Today's Special" and "Run Fat Boy Run", which marked the directorial debut of "Friends" star David Schwimmer.



He also made appearances in Hulu series "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and long-running British drama "Coronation Street".

Meanwhile, the actor made his film debut with Shyam Benegal's critically-acclaimed 1983 movie "Mandi" and then featured in movies such as "Mirch Masala", "Mr India", "Malgugi Days", "Thanedar" and "Mohra".

-- with PTI inputs