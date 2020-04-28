Esha Gupta's Instagram post for Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar is full of love

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is one of the most active celebrities we've got on the photo-sharing application Instagram. Every now and then, she keeps on treating fans with her sizzling photos from during a vacation or a photo shoot. With the lockdown being in force, the Jannat 2 actress just like other celebrities avidly using social media and in the wake of the same gave an insight about her personal life. She took online to publicly announce that she is dating a Spanish businessman Manuel Campos Guallar through a lovable post that made their relationship official.

Esha took to Instagram to share a photo with the man of her life standing in a hotel lobby. The lovebirds were seen dressed up in black as the man wore a suit while the diva complimented him in her black attire. Captioning the post, Esha wrote in Spanish and said, "te amo mucho mi amor," which translates in English to "I love you so much, my love." Have a look:

The post was he post received over 1.3 lakh likes so far and fans have been showering love on the couple. "Black love," wrote one person. "Cuteee," wrote another.

Talking about her boyfriend, he is these days in Spain and practicing social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic. Talking about him, Esha previously told Hindustan Times and said, "My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me."

Apparently, this isn't the first picture Esha shared as previously she uploaded a photo with her hunky beau Manuel back in August 2019, when she attended the Mabel Green Cup. Check it out:

Talking about Esha's professional front, she has worked in films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Rustom, Humshakals etc.

