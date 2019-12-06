Esha Deol’s daughter Radhya helps her decorate Christmas tree and it’s the cutest photo on internet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Esha Deol’s daughter Radhya helps her decorate Christmas tree

The holiday season has officially begun! Bollywood actress Esha Deol is all set to welcome Santa Clause to her house this year with her daughters by her side. The actress, who is very active on social media, recently shared a photo of her elder daughter Radhya as she helped her decorate the Christmas tree. She wrote, “#christmastree at our home. This time was more fun as Radhya helped us decorate the tree #tistheseason #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani @bharattakhtani3 #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear #december.”

There is no denying that Christmas is the favorite festival of children as they await gifts from Santa Claus. Interestingly, last year baby Radhya herself dressed as a little Santa and spread cheerfulness all around. The actress had shared the adorable photo saying, “When Radhya decided to be ‘baby Santa’ for her friends..... and suddenly saw chachu @dtakhtani turn up as ‘big Santa’.

This year, Esha Deol welcomed her second daughter Miraya who added to their family’s happiness. A few days ago, she shared a very special photo of her five-month old daughter with her husband Bharat.

Talking about her daughters, the actress earlier revealed that their names hold special significance. She said, “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page