End of our story: Neetu Kapoor shares emotional post remembering Rishi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor shares emotional post remembering Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after the two-year battle with leukemia. His family is devasted by the actor's sudden death. Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor were 'soul companion' more than husband and wife. They met on the sets of film Babby and worked together for the first time in 1974 for the film Zahreela Insaan. They fell in love during the early years of their career and got married in 1980. The actress was there with him in New York during the one-year cancer treatment and used to keep his fans updated with his health. On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of the veteran actor and wrote, "End of our story."

The photo shows a smiling Rishi Kapoor enjoying his drink and celebrating life. Neetu Kapoor's post sent the fans into a meltdown. While many called the couple their favorite in Bollywood, many others wished strength for the actress during this hard time.

There is no denying that Rishi Kapoor was known to live life to the fullest. Earlier when Neetu Kapoor shared the official statement about the actor's death with the fans, she revealed that the actor entertained the doctors and nurses till the last. She wrote, "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor, who could not reach Mumbai to attend the final rites of her father, also posted an emotional note for him. She shared a selfie with the actor and wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever"

Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on Thursday afternoon after 4 pm. While the family was waiting for daughter Riddhima earlier, she could not make it to Mumbai from Delhi due to lockdown restrictions. She attended the funeral over a video conference. Rishi Kapoor's family members and close friends Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan among others were present there.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage