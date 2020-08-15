Image Source : TWITTER / @ RITEISHD End of an era: Bollywood celebs react to MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket

Popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down as captain of India in the limited over formats in January 2017, took everyone by surprise when he announced his international retirement on Saturday evening as he took to his Instagram account to make the news public. Now, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to react to the news. From Riteish Deshmukh to Randeep Hooda, several stars have extended their good wishes to Dhoni. Check it out here

Actor Randeep Hooda posted a picture of the legendary cricketer and wrote, "Nooooo !!! You’ve always known the best. Thanks for the entertainment #Dhoni #MSDhoni."

"Heart broken End of an era!! Thank you for making us proud... For making us confident... For finishing it off with a swagger only you have!! I only wish you could have gone on forever on the field! All the best my friend @msdhoni #legend #master #dignified", said actor Rohit Roy.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said, "No retirement from our hearts Heart suit #MSDhoni."

Actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, "a chapter ends in Indian cricket."

"An exceptional player, an exemplary leader, an absolute class act on and off the field..A true legend!! Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket MS.. Wish you nothing but the best always #Dhoni #dhoniretires #fangirlforever, " said model and former VJ Sophie Choudry.

An exceptional player, an exemplary leader, an absolute class act on and off the field..A true legend!! Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket MS.. Wish you nothing but the best always 🙏🏼🇮🇳❤️ #Dhoni #dhoniretires #fangirlforever pic.twitter.com/dqDdUVhZsi — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 15, 2020

Yami Gautam wrote, “Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field.”

