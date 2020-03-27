Image Source : TWITTER Emraan Hashmi on COVID-19: All this because someone wanted to eat a bat

While there is no scientific evidence yet to prove the coronavirus was first transmitted from a bat to a person who might have consumed the animal, actor Emraan Hashmi made such a case in his latest tweet with mock conviction. "And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT," tweeted Emraan Hashmi, venting ire on someone in the faraway Chinese city of Wuhan who might have consumed an infected bat to contract COVID-19, and then pass it on to others, thereby planting the seed of the ongoing global pandemic.

At the last count, over half a million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 22,000 deaths. In India so far, there have 16 deaths reported and the number of cases that have tested positive has risen to 694. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 21-day national lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

As soon as the announcement was made, various Bollywood celebrities started saluting the PM for his intelligent move and asked everyone to follow the same diligently. A lot of stars gave a thumbs up to this lockdown which included names of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Bhatt, Sunil Grover, and others.

Shahid Kapoor tweeted, "Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all."

Taapsee Pannu wrote, "21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time."

