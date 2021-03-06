Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELLI AVRRAM Elli AvrRam shot '24 hours non-stop' for music video Fidaai, says 'It was a very tough shoot'

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvRam stars in a new music video "Fidaai", alongside dancer-choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. She recalls a particularly challenging shoot to bring alive the Latino moves in the song. The song captured the pain of lost love and had killer dance moves by Elli and Salman. The track heaped praises from fans, as well as celebrities. "Fidaai" is sung by Rahul Jain, and the video is directed and choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati.

Talking about the shoot, Elli said "It was a very tough shoot. I ended up shooting for 24 hours non-stop, with only 30 minutes of lunch break -- something I never knew I could be capable of doing! I genuinely worked very hard to nail this choreography."

"I sat with Saurabh, the director, and discussed the dress that I'm wearing. It's very different from what you usually see for contemporary or Latin dance. I wanted a little fairy tale look which is also very bohemian -- very artistic yet Asian fusion. I wanted to look like Nature, as it stands for nurturing, and that is what the girl (that I portrayed) was for Salman's character. It was important for me to create a look that has depth and meaning to it," Elli said about the creative process of the video.

Recently, Elli took to her Instagram and posted an update which left netizens in splits. The actress captured the story of every couple in the beginning of a relation, and a few years later. She dropped a few pictures. In the first picture, Elli and Salman Yusuff are sitting on a couch and smiling as they look at each other. The actress depicts this as the beginning of a relationship. While in the third picture, the duo is holding each other's necks in a funny way.

The actress captioned the photos, "Every couple in the beginning...VS few years later...- SWIPE LEFT."

