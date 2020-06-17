Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOR Ekta Kapoor reacts to criminal complaint against her over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Producer Ekta Kapoor has responded to a criminal complaint filed against her in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The case was filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 in a Muzaffarpur court on Wednesday morning by an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha against Ekta Kapoor, and other Bollywood personalities. Ojha alleged that these prominent Bollywood personalities forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.

Ekta responded on social media: "Thank you for the case for not casting Sushi.. when actually I launched him. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be. Please let family and friends mourn in peace! Truth shall prevail. Cannot believe this."

Ojha claimed that the persons he had named to ensure that Sushant's films did not get released and that the late actor was not even invited to film functions by them.

Ojha said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death had not only hurt the people of Bihar but the entire country.

Sushant rose to stardom working in Ekta Kapoor's TV show "Pavitra Rishta". The series, his second television outing long before he cracked Bollywood, made him a household name.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor described him as an "odd different genius" and, wrote a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a video collage of several pictures that she clicked with Sushant, Ekta wrote: "All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for! Do we know ppl or do just judged ones who don't follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA.. and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India's brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much!"

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his residence on June 14, is survived by his father and four elder sisters.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

