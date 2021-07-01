Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia dancing to 'Pehla Nasha' in romantic video is unmissable

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PAVITRA PUNIA Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are one of those rare celebrity couples who never shy away from public display of affection. Be it showering love on each other during public outings or their adorable social media banters, the couple makes sure to turn heads with their every move. And their Instagram post is all about love and dance.

Pavitra shared a mushy video on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen dancing with Eijaz on son 'Pehla Nasha' from the film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander'. The couple seem to be attending an intimate party. Twining in white, the couple looks deep into each others eyes as they enjoy a slow dance. While the actress wore a knee length white dress, Eijaz looked dapper in a casual white t-shirt with matching trousers. Towards the end of the video, Eijaz is seen giving a peck on her cheek. Elated Pavitra can also be seen giggling aloud.

"First dance together after Biggboss. From #allahduhaihai to #pehlanasha. Always twining," Pavitra captioned the video. Eijaz commented on it writing, "my forever pehla nasha and khumaar."

Eijaz and Pavitra met on the celebrity reality show, Bigg Boss 14 and started dating soon afterwards. While Eijaz was single when he entered the Bigg Boss house with no plans of getting into a relationship, his bond with Pavitra grew over time in the show. They shared a love-hate relationship in the show and were also seen to be at loggerheads with each other.

However, after Eijaz was evicted from the show, the two professed love for each other and since then they have been together.