ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez again on Thursday

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (December 9) for questioning in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. On Wednesday, The actress appeared before the ED team to record her statement as a witness in the case. ED today questioned Jacqueline for about 9 hours today. They inquired about Jacqueline's bank account.This marked the second round of questioning which she had faced.

She came to MTNL building in Central Delhi where the ED has its office at around 11 a.m. A woman official along with five others was present in the room where her statement was recorded.

Not just Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also recorded her statement as witnessed recently. For the unversed, Jacqueline on Sunday (December 5) was stopped at Mumbai Airport by authorities, quizzed for some time, and then allowed to go. She was going to Dubai for some event.

On Monday, the ED sent her summons to join the ongoing probe following which she appeared before the agency.

Recently, a LOC (look out circular) was issued against the actress by the authority concerned at the request of the ED, which apprehended that she might flee abroad.

The ED had on Saturday filed a charge sheet under PMLA naming few Bollywood actress as witnesses including Jacqueline. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet soon after it was filed and had asked the agency to supply a copy to all the accused. The next date in the charge sheet matter is December 13.

-with inputs from Atul Bhatia