Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drug dealer in Sushant Singh Rajput probe gets 14-day judicial custody

A Panaji court on Tuesday remanded Hemant Sah, an alleged drug dealer linked to the narcotic-angle probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, to 14 days in judicial custody. "The Narcotics Control Bureau team found him in possession of 0.23 gms LSD and 30 gms charas during a raid in Panaji on Monday," NCB counsel Samir T told reporters in Panaji.

According to NCB, Sah, a native of Madhya Pradesh, had been running a shack along North Goa's Morjim beach for several years had been allegedly named as a supplier by two alleged Mumbai-based drug dealers Anuj Keswani and Regan Mahakaal, who have already been booked by the agency's in its high-profile drug probe.

Two other Africans, one each from Nigeria and Congo, who were arrested by the NCB team in a separate operation on Monday were being produced in court for remand and a trial court in Mapusa is expected to pronounce its order later in the day.

For those unversed, the NCB came into the picture in August 2020 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stumbled on the drugs aspect of its probe into the financial angles surrounding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 at his rented duplex in Bandra, Mumbai.

Recently, Narcotics Control Bureau filed a whopping 12,000-plus pages charge sheet against at least 33 persons, including film actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case arising out of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(With IANS Inputs)