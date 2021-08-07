Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYAAGARWAL_OFFICIAL Divya Agarwal talks about her multifaceted character in 'Cartel'

Actress Divya Agarwal, who is best known for 'Splitsvilla 10' and was also seen in 'Ragini MMS: Returns', will play a prominent role in the show 'Cartel'. She talks about her onscreen character and the challenges faced in doing it.

Divya is playing a mysterious character who is a make-up artist by profession. She shares in detail about her role and says: "I am playing the character called 'Grissy' in this show. Interesting aspect about this character is that no one knows her face or her real identity. She is a make-up artist by profession but uses it as her deadly weapon. 'Grissy' will bring interesting twists and turns in the show. All I can say is that the audience will get to see an absolutely different side of me."

She goes in detail about portraying multiple characters: "I play six characters with drastically different looks. From playing an old lady to a transgender -- But why am I like that? That is the real mystery. It was exciting to get into those characters, but daunting at the same time."

Divya further shares on how challenging it was to depict different personalities on screen: "To become a new person with each get up was the biggest challenge. I just didn't have to put on makeup and start rolling, I also had to change myself completely as a person – right from the body language, accent to dialogue delivery. So while for others 'Cartel' was one show, for me it was equivalent to six different shows."

So Divya's character has manifold angles and certainly playing such a role is tough as well as exciting too. As she says: "I think playing this character was the most exciting part in itself. This show is that one project that'll prove my acting mettle. It is an ode to my father, and I say it with utmost pride that whatever I have achieved today is because of his blessings and support. Grissy's character is really close to my heart."

'Cartel' has been in the making for a really long time and several times it becomes exhausting for the actors but Divya never gets tired and is completely excited about the launch.

The 28-year-old actress elucidates: "The show has around 138 cast members. And our team was very clear that they wanted everything to be perfect. So the show did take some time, but I and the entire team is immensely proud of the end product. We never felt exhausted."

She adds on her expectation from the show: "I want the audience to watch the show and give their best reviews. I hope this show will help me start a journey with regards to my acting career."

'Cartel' streams from August 20 on ALTBalaji.