Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Vaani Kapoor: Actresses who made their debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left his family, friends, and fans in dismay and shocked. The actor committed suicide and reportedly he was suffering from clinical depression Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was just 34. His funeral on Monday was attended by his family, who flew in from Patna, and industry colleagues including Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Abhishek Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput, who started his career acting on television, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in Kai Po Che, based on the book by Chetan Bhagat. After that, there was no looking back. In a career spanning seven years, the actor went on to star in several films such as Raabta, Shudh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi., MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and others. There are several actresses who started off their Bollywood journey opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Right from Disha Patani to Sara Ali Khan, here's a list of the B-town divas who made their debut alongside the actor.

Disha Patani in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

One of the most remembered films of Sushant Singh Rajput is the very popular film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, it is based on the life of former Test, ODI and T20I captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While Sushant played the titular role, Disha essayed the role of Priyanka Jha, Dhoni's girlfriend.

Disha Patani shared a still from the film to remember her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vaani Kapoor in Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

Vaani Kapoor kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma's Shuddh Desi Romance, starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. The movie also starred Parinetti Chopra in a lead role. It explored the concepts of love, live-in relationships, and arranged marriages.

Vanni Kapoor recalled her "first meeting" with Sushant in her tribute post and wrote: "I remember my first meeting with you and there you were, the first person to smile at me and help me! My first co-actor! Still in disbelief and shock. I have known you as a happy and funny person. I wish I could do something to change this. I am going to miss you. Miss the chance to work with you again. I pray for your soul to find its calm."

Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath (2018)

Kedarnath marked Sara Ali Khan's debut. Her on as well as off-screen chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput was impeccable, which even made a few to believe the two were more than friends. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film was much loved by critics and the audience alike.

The actress shared a throwback photo with the late actor on Instagram.

Sanjana Sanghi in Bechara DIl

Sanjana Sanghi going to make her film debut with Dil Bechara, which will also be Sushant's last film. The film is an adaptation of John Green's novel "The Fault in Our Stars". The film was initially set to release in November 2019, which couldn't happen due to several reasons. Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra has directed the film. Chhabra appealed for privacy to the media.

"It's a very personal loss. (It) Has left me numb and distraught. (It) Will take me time to overcome. Please do not call/message me. I cannot talk for a few days," he wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Sanjana posted a video in which she is seen recalling her moments spent with Sushant on the sets of the film, and how he had always encouraged and motivated her to achieve big in life, and do something for India's education system.

"You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that I'm forever grateful. Our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars. A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. We were to save all our anecdotes and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we kept them in our stomachs till now," Sanjana wrote.

