Diljit Dosanjh to star in Ali Abbas Zafar's next film about 1984 riots? 

Diljit Dosanjh is known not only for his melodious voice but also for his excellent acting skills. After featuring in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, and Phillauri, it seems that he is all set to work in another project helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Zafar who is popularly known for films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, etc is all set to make a woman-centric superhero film with actress Katrina Kaif. Next up will be Mr India and if these projects weren't enough, the latest reports suggest that the filmmaker is done with the script with of another project based on the 1984 riots triggered by the assassination of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, "Ali has always been attracted to Indian history; both Gunday and Bharat grew from the past. He has wanted to make a film around the ’84 riots for a while now and has finally found a subject that has him charged up. Besides producing the period-drama, he is also creatively involved with the script. Ali and the team believe he is best suited to play the character and will bring in some local flavour too. Diljit has agreed verbally, with a final narration scheduled in a few months. The idea is to roll as soon as normalcy returns."

Interestingly, Diljit was a part of the Punjabi film, Punjab 1984 which was directed by Anurag Singh and had the same subject. It won the Best Feature Film prize in Punjabi at the 62nd National Film Award.

Meanwhile, the actor recently celebrated the completion of 2 years of his film Soorma. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video and wrote alongside, "#Soorma Aaj Poore 2 Saal Ho Gaye Film Ko..@sandeep_rebirth Bhaji Ki Life Ki Journey Jitni Inspiring Hai Aaj Ke Youth Ke Lie Bhaji Real Role Model Hain Film Ki Journey Kamaal Thee..Jab Yeh Film Mujhey Offer Hui Phele Maine Mana Kar dia Thaa.. 2 Reasons They..Ek Mainey Kabhi Hockey Nahi Kheli Thee Life Mai,Doosra Punjab Mai Already 2 Films Ban Rahi Thee Hockey Par But Thx To @sneharajani_ Mam #ShaadAliSir @chitrangda Ji Jinki Vajha Se Mainey Yeh Film Ki Industry Mein Mainey Kabhi Friends Nahi Banaye Par @angadbedi Bhaji Is Like Brother To Me Itna Pyar Dia Bhaji Ne @taapsee Ji Ke Saath Bhi Baut Acha Lagga Kaam Kar Ke #satishkaushik Ji Se Baut Kuch Seekhne Ko Mila.. @bikramjeet007 Bhaji Every Single Day Field Par Saath They, Bhaji Ne Baut Help Ki Bhaji We Love You . @shankar.mahadevan Sir Ke Saath Gana Karna Dream Thaa Woh Bhi Poora hua..Aur Woh Bhi #gulzaarsaab Ka Likha Gana #ishqdibaajiyaan #VijayRaaz Sir Baut Funny hain..Baut Mazaa Kiya Humne Set Pe @sonypicturesnetworks @netflix_in."

Meanwhile, his fans have been waiting for the release of his next album G.O.A.T. It is all set to release in July as the singer shared in his recent post.

Ever since the lockdown, he has been entertaining his fans through his hilarious commentary in the cooking videos. Watch some of them here:

On the professional front, Diljit was last seen in Good Newwz which also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

