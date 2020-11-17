Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJBAJPAYEE Diljit Dosanjh shares screenshot of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s sold out shows, thanks fans for watching it

Film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's actor Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday shared a screenshot of shows which were sold out at a multiplex in Mumbai and thanked the audience and fans for giving so much love to his film even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Diljit, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari film is the first big Bollywood release in theatres after they reopened, recently.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Diljit posted the screenshot. “Corona Mai bhi Log aa Rahe Hain Families Ke Saath Film Dekhne Baut badi Baat Hai. Aur Dil se Shukria Hai. Mai Koi Baut Badaa Kalakaar Nahi Hu Par Fer Bhi Apna Part Nibha Raha Hu. Cinema ke Lie Hard Time Chal Raha Hai Lekin Fer bhi Kuch intellectuals Zyada Shaane Ban Rahe Hain,” he tweeted.

Cinema ke Lie Hard Time Chal Raha Hai Lekin Fer bhi Kuch intellectuals Zyada Shaane Ban Rahe Hain pic.twitter.com/cvRYeAaFk2 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 17, 2020

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film got a huge release in the metros with multiplexes going to 14 and 16 shows but many cinemas continue to remain shut due to rental issues over the non-opening in the Covid-19 period.

It was release on November 15 in the theaters. The Diwali release of its much-anticipated family comedy was confirmed by Zee Studios. The film was earlier slated to release on November 13.

The movie also features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma.

The film has Bajpayee playing a detective who habitually slips into multiple disguises.

Director Abhishek Sharma called his film a social satire that deals with society's obsession with astrology in the match-making process for marriages.

"The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically. It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire," Sharma told PTI.