Image Source : TWITTER/@ARUN2981 Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu border

opular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws brought in by the central government.

Diljit urged the government to accept the demands of the farmer.

"I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us," Diljit said, addressing the farmers and the media.

After addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit shared his views in Hindi and said: "(I am) Talking in Hindi so you don't have to Google."

He urged the media to show how the farmers are sitting peacefully. "Show the reality. There is no khoon-kharaba (bloodshed)," he said.

"Muddon ko na bhatkaya jaye. Koi khoon kharabe ki baat (nahi ho rahi hai). Twitter aur bahut sari baatein hoti hain. Ghumate hain. Hum haath jodhke ke yeh vinti karte hain ke yeh hi dhikhaya jaaye, and yeh ke hum sab peaceful baithe hain (there are attempts to divert the issue. There is no violence. We request you to show that things are peaceful here)," he said.

The singer also sat down with the farmers, and spent some time with them.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s gateways to demand a repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws. The protesting farmers are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector. The farmers, who have called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, fear the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.