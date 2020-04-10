Dilip Kumar thanks fans for their prayers and wishes on Shab-e-baraat

The legendary Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to express gratitude to fans for their wishes and prayers on Shab-e-baraat.
Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote: "Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat. My heartfelt prayers for all of you too."
Fight Against Coronavirus
Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat My heartfelt prayers for all of you too. pic.twitter.com/h00uEbB0PK— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 10, 2020
Fans flooded the 97-year-old Bollywood icon's post wishing him well, and praying for him.
"Lots of prayer for you Allah khush Rakhe sir," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote: "Sir, wish you health and happiness always."
As the nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the veteran actor recently took to Twitter to share a message urging citizens to stay at home.
He wrote: "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic. Dawa bhi, dua bhi. Auron se faslaa bhi. Ghareeb ki khidmat. Kamzor ki seva bhi..."
I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020
Dawa bhi, dua bhi
Auron se faslaa bhi
Ghareeb ki khidmat
Kamzor ki seva bhi
दवा भी दुआ भी
औरों से फासला भी
ग़रीब कि खिदमत
कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी