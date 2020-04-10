Dilip Kumar thanks fans for their prayers and wishes on Shab-e-baraat

Friday, April 10, 2020
     
Bollywood's 97-year-old acting legend Dilip Kumar received wishes and prayers from fans on Shab-e-baraat.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2020 21:27 IST
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar had earlier shared a message urging citizens to stay at home.

The legendary Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to express gratitude to fans for their wishes and prayers on Shab-e-baraat.

Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote: "Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat. My heartfelt prayers for all of you too."

Fight Against Coronavirus

Fans flooded the 97-year-old Bollywood icon's post wishing him well, and praying for him.

"Lots of prayer for you Allah khush Rakhe sir," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote: "Sir, wish you health and happiness always."

As the nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the veteran actor recently took to Twitter to share a message urging citizens to stay at home.

He wrote: "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic. Dawa bhi, dua bhi. Auron se faslaa bhi. Ghareeb ki khidmat. Kamzor ki seva bhi..."

coronavirus

