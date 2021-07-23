Devoleena Bhattacharjee comes in support of Suresh Raina after he was trolled for recent comments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come in support of former cricketer Suresh Raina after he faced backlash over his recent comments. The cricketer was criticised by a number of social media users for his comment at the opening game of the fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Devoleena wrote, "The problem is Within the Society…Casteism is there..Very much there..in fact jo iske khilaaf bolte hai unke ghar mein hi sabse zyada shayad ho (whoever speaks against this are also the ones who practise it at home)..Sad but True..Are we ever gonna stop this? And top of it there should be strong law against Trolling."

Her tweet was in response to a Twitter user who had written, "#SureshRaina was brutally trolled, 'some' people are calling him casteist 'just' because in an interview he said, 'I THINK I AM A #BRAHMIN'. Well we will have fundamental right to acknowledge our heritage. Isnt it? Is it a crime? Why people are offended? @ImRaina."

For the unversed, Raina during the TNPL match was asked by his fellow commentator about his connection with Chennai. In response, the cricketer who is associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) had said "I think, I am also Brahmin," adding, "I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture... I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)... I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I'm lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there."

Coming back to Devoleena, the actress was recently seen reprising her role as Gopi Bahu in the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.