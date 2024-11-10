Delhi Ganesh, veteran Tamil actor, dies at 80 due to age-related ailments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Delhi Ganesh played several memorable supporting roles in Tamil fims

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, known for his remarkable versatility in supporting roles, is no more. He was 80. His family confirmed the news of his demise and said that he breathed his last on the night of November 9, 2024, and passed away due to health complications. In a heartfelt statement, his family said, "We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November at around 11 PM." His mortal remains have been kept in Ramapuram, Chennai. The last rites of the actor will be performed on November 11.

Delhi Ganesh's career

His acting career spanned over four decades and he appeared in over 400 movies, cementing his place as a cherished character actor in Tamil cinema. He was known for his ability to seamlessly slip into a variety of roles, whether it was a comedian, a villain, or a heartfelt supporting character.

Over the years, he shared screen space with some of Tamil cinema's greatest stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others. Ganesh made his film debut in 1976 with the movie Pattina Pravesam, directed by the legendary K Balachander, who also gave him the stage name Delhi Ganesh.

In 1981, Ganesh took on the role of the hero in Engamma Maharani, but it was his extensive work as a supporting actor that made him a household name. His most iconic roles included performances in films like Sindhu Bhairavi (1985), Nayakan (1987), Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990), Aahaa.. (1997), and Thenali (2000), where his ability to evoke both humour and emotion won him widespread acclaim.

Awards and accolades

Delhi Ganesh's contribution to Tamil cinema was recognised with several accolades. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in 'Pasi' (1979). Not only this, he was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani award in 1994 by then Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, recognising his excellence in the arts.

(With ANI inputs)