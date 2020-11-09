Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash summoned by NCB on November 10

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Karishma Prakash, former manager of actress Deepika Padukone, on November 10 for questioning in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities. On Saturday, a special court in Mumbai adjourned a hearing on an anticipatory bail plea of Prakash to November 10. The special (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court also extended the interim relief granted to Prakash in the case and asked her to cooperate with the investigating agency when called.

She was earlier questioned by the NCB in connection with the case. Fearing arrest, she had moved the court with an anticipatory bail plea. Prakash's house was raided a few days ago and the NCB had allegedly seized some drugs.

In September, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB, said that more than 18 people were arrested by the NCB.

The statements of Prakash, and actors Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, he had said. Notably, the drugs case had come to light during the investigation of another drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

