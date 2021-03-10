Image Source : TWITTER/@NCWINDIA Deepika Padukone praises father & husband, says men play an important role in empowering women

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is part of a campaign by the National Commission for Women (NCW) called 'Men for Women'. The official Twitter handle of the statutory body on Wednesday shared a video of the actress where she spoke about her father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone and her husband-actor Ranveer Singh. She talked about how the men in her life have supported her immensely. The Padmaavat actress added that the campaign for gender equality needs the support of men.

In the video, Deepika said, "I have been extremely fortunate to have received a lot of love from my father, and now, husband. Throughout my life, and in various aspects of my life. So let us not forget that men play an equally important role in empowering women."

Sharing the video, the National Commission for Women thanked the actress and wrote, "Thank you @deepikapadukone for supporting our campaign #MenforWomen! Men play an equally important role in women empowerment. Through this campaign, NCW aims to make men a part of the movement for #genderequality."

Deepika has often acknowledged the support her father has had in her upbringing.

Meanwhile, Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2018 in a private ceremony at the beautiful destination of Lake Como, Italy. The stare couple's chemistry both online and offline has always been the talk of the town. The couple did several films together before tying the knot.

On the work front, Deepika announced her upcoming action flick with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan titled 'Fighter'. Apart from this, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi and in the upcoming sports flick '83' with her husband. She also has 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', an Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern' in her kitty.