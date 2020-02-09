Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone on her upcoming film Mahabharat: It will take five times longer to execute

Deepika Padukone announced her next film – Mahabharat while promoting Chhapaak that released on January 12. Ever since the announcement, there has been no news on the project that the actor is also co-producing with Madhu Mantena. Deepika says she had been quite busy with the promotions of Chhapaak and therefore, could not get time to sit on Mahabharat and finalise the logistics. In her latest interview with Mid-Day, she talked about the film, its grandeur and how she’s planning to take it further for a timely release during Diwali 2021.

Calling this as her ‘most ambitious project’, Deepika said both the production scale and the budget of the costumes are going to be huge. The actor said everything about this film is so huge that it’s almost five times bigger than the production of a regular film. Deepika added that she’s not someone who announces a film just to create the buzz. She said she’s completely immersed into the world of Mahabharat and not in a hurry because she ‘cannot turn it around in a short time frame’.

The actor is playing the part of mythological character Draupadi in the film. This time, as revealed by Deepika, the Mahabharat will be told from Draupadi’s perspective. “Making the Mahabharat is not like making any other film. From the scale of production to the budget and costumes, it will take five times longer to execute. I cannot turn it around in a short time frame. It is my most ambitious project,” said Deepika.

Mahabharat is the second film being produced by Deepika under her banner Ka Productions. Earlier, she co-produced Chhapaak with Meghna Gulzar. The actor has got an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. Apart from Mahabharat, she is working in Shakun Batra’s untitled relationship drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen alongside her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which is slated to release on April 10. There are strong rumours of her being paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next.