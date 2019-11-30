Deepika Padukone asks Kartik Aaryan to teach her Dheeme Dheeme hook step. The actor replies

Deepika Padukone wants to learn Dheeme Dheeme step

Deepika Padukone is eager to participate in Dheeme Dheeme challenge. Hence, she requested Kartik Aaryan to teach her the steps. The actress shared an Instagram story, requesting the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor to teach her how to nail the challenge. It seems that DP is quite impressed with Dheeme Dheeme hook steps and want to give it a shot.

''Kartik Aaryan, will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step. I want to take part in the #Dheemdheemechallenge,'' she wrote. Kartik quickly replied saying, ''Ji zarur Aap jaldi pick kar lengi Bataiye kab''. Well, who wouldn't want to dance with this gorgeous lady?

Deepika Padukone puts up an Instagram story for Kartik Aaryan

Here's what Kartik Aaryan replied

Dheeme Dheeme is a rehashed version of Tony Kakkar's popular song. The track has been composed Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony. Lyrics are by Tony, Mellow D and Tanishk. In case you have living under a rock, check out the song below:

On a related note, Kartik plays the role of Chintu Tyagi in the film. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name. It had Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta in lead roles. The original was directed by B.R. Chopra. While Kartik has stepped into the shoes of late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha and Ananya is the 'other woman', originally played by Ranjeeta.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6.

Meanwhile, Deepika is awaiting the trailer release of Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak. DP will be seen in the character named Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film is based on the true story of Laxmi Agarwal.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Post Chhapaak, the actress will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 wherein she plays the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.