Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash's anticipatory bail plea adjourned by special NDPS court

A special court in Mumbai on Saturday adjourned to November 10 hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Karishma Prakash, former manager of actress Deepika Padukone, in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities. The special (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court also extended the interim relief granted to Karishma Prakash in the case and asked her to cooperate with the investigating agency when called.

Karishma Prakash was earlier questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case. Fearing arrest, she had later moved the court with an anticipatory bail plea.

Karishma's house was raided a few days ago and NCB had allegedly seized some drugs also from her place.

In September, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said that more than 18 people have been arrested so far by the NCB.

The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, he had said. Notably, the drugs case had come to light during the investigation of another drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

-With ANI inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage