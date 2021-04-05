Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN Daughter Aaradhya is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Easter Bunny' this year | PIC

The holy day of Easter was celebrated with joy and pride by people all over the world on Sunday. Amid rising cases of Covid-19, large gatherings were restricted across the country which is why people sat back at their homes and celebrated the day with their loved ones. Not only this, but many wishes also poured in on social media including from various Bollywood celebrities. One amongst those was actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who yet again treated fans with an adorable picture of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, dressed in a pink Bunny costume relishing Easter eggs.

Speaking about Aish's post, it was made late at night and featured Aaradhya sitting on the floor while wearing a Bunny costume. Alongside the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Easter LOVE y’all."

As soon as she shared the post, it caught the attention of her fans who started commenting with various red heart and heart-eyes emojis and also wished the mother-daughter duo a very 'Happy Easter'.

Just last month, the actress shared glimpses of her Holi celebration with Aaradhya at her house Prateeksha. She wrote alongside, "Happiness, peace, good health and lots of love always Happy Holi!"

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's ambitious next film, Ponniyin Selvan which happens to be an adaptation of a popular Tamil novel. The actress will reportedly be seen playing a double role in the film which will also star-- Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Amala Paul, and Amitabh Bachchan, and others.