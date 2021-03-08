Image Source : TWITTER/RED CHILLIES ENTERTAINMENT Darlings: Alia Bhatt starrer ropes in Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj to compose lyrics and music

Legendary lyricist Gulzar and music director Vishal Bhardwaj are reuniting to compose songs for the upcoming dark comedy Darlings, the makers announced on Monday. The frequent collaborators have composed iconic songs, including Namak from Omkara, Dhan Te Nan from Kaminey, and Chappa Chappa from Maachis.

Interestingly, the duo has worked together on Darling, a track from Bhardwaj's film 7 Khoon Maaf.

Titled Darlings, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. It also marks Bhatt's first feature as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine.

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, the movie is also backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Writer Jasmeet K Reen, whose credits include the action-drama Force 2, is set to make her directorial debut with Darlings.

SRK announced the film in an Instagram post and wrote, "Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both! Unleashing our Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable. PS : yeh comedy thodi dark hai... #Darlings presented by @redchilliesent, in association with @eternalsunshineproduction, starring @aliaabhatt, @shefalishahofficial, @itsvijayvarma and @roshan.matthew. Directed by @jasmeet_k_reen and produced by @gaurikhan, @aliaabhatt & @_gauravverma."

Set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood, the film traces the lives of two women, played by Bhatt and Shah, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Written by Parveez Sheikh and Reen, Darlings is also produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma for Red Chillies Entertainment. The film goes on floors this month.

-with PTI inputs