Choreographer Punit Pathak gets engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh; Varun Dhawan, Bharti & others congratulate

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUNITJPATHAKOFFICIAL Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak gets engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh

Choreographer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh in a small ceremony on Wednesday. Sharing several beautiful pictures from the special occasion, he wrote, "To the beginning of ALWAYS! I sixth sense you @nidhimoonysingh" The couple looked gorgeous in the pictures as they flaunt their infectious smiles.

While Nidhi donned a yellow and red ethnic outfit looking ravishing, Punit looked handsome in a green floral print traditional wear. In the pictures, they can be seen posing with their engagement rings and smiling for the camera.

Check out the pictures here-

Many celebrities took to the comments section to shower their wishes and congratulate the newly engaged couple. Filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza wrote, "Congratulations." Remo's wife Lizelle commented, "Woooooooooeewewwe congratulations I was just telling someone that next is Punnu." Choreographer Terence Louis wrote, "So happy for you two! Congrats Punit! Stay blessed" Actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Punit in ABCD franchise also shared pictures of Punit and Nidhi on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations mera bhai."

Earlier this month, Punit had written a heartfelt note for Nidhi on her birthday. Calling her his lobster in reference to popular TV show FRIENDS, he said, "Happy birthday @nidhimoonysingh ! Celebrating this day to celebrate YOU ! you that made us - US ... celebrating this day to make you feel you are special, special in a way that I wanna celebrate you everyday !! May you be happy all the way with all your dreams coming true. Happy birthday to my strength, my weakness, My lobster !"

Punit has been a part of many dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Dance Champions, Dil Hai Hindustani, India Banega Manch and many others. He has been seen as a Master Judge in Remo D'souza's Dance Plus and is also seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra. He has also worked in films like ABCD, Street dancer 3D and Nawabzaade.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage