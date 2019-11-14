Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey calls Deepika Padukone one of his finest co-actors

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey calls Deepika Padukone one of his finest co-actors

Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in Meghna Gulzar-directed film Chhapaak.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 7:39 IST
Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey calls Deepika Padukone one of his finest co-actors

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey calls Deepika Padukone one of his finest co-actors

Actor Vikrant Massey, who will soon be seen in the Meghna Gulzar-directed film Chhapaak, only has glowing praise for Deepika Padukone, his co-star in the film. The trailer of the much-anticipated film is expected to be out in the first week of December, as per the latest reports.

"It was great working with her. I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked with in my career," said Vikrant, while interacting with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Deepika and Vikrant have been cast together for the first time in "Chhapaak", a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika plays Laxmi while Vikrant essays her boyfriend.

About the overall experience of working in "Chhapaak", Vikrant said: "I really had a nice experience working on the film. We have completed the shooting and it is to release in two months' time, so, I am keeping my fingers crossed."

"Chhapaak" is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020.

-With IANS inputs

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBrahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan shooting for cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film and here's proof