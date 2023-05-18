Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur sets the fashion bar high in a stunning black ensemble

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNALTHAKUR Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur sets the fashion bar high

Mrunal Thakur graces the Cannes red carpet, making her highly anticipated debut at the prestigious event in 2023. The actress captivates onlookers with her stunning appearance, opting for an elegant all-black ensemble. Radiating elegance and poise, the Bollywood star effortlessly showcases her impeccable style in a glamorous black outfit adorned with dazzling embellishments.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a series of photos. She captioned the pictures, "I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned."

The actress flaunted a dazzling black jacket layered over a black corset, adding a touch of sparkle to her ensemble. She further enhanced her glamorous look with laced black pants, elevating her fashion game. To complete the stunning ensemble, she opted for bold eye makeup and accessorized with eye-catching danglers.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to react to them. One user wrote, "Taking India places." Another user commented,"Super proud." A third user wrote, "Stunner."

Speaking about her debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie was released on April 7, 2023. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil-hit Thadam. Next, the actress will star in Pippa opposite Ishaan Khatter. The release date has been halted for now and an official announcement from the makers is awaited. Besides this, she also has Pooja Meri Jaan, Nani30, and Lust Stories 2 in her pipeline.

