BTS member Suga tests positive for coronavirus upon his return to South Korea from US

K-pop band BTS member Suga has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was shared by their management company Big Hit Entertainment in a statement on Friday. The company said 28-year-old Suga tested positive for COVID-19 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to South Korea on Thursday.

"Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the statement read.

"Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the US, and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea," it added.

The company said Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, had no contact with the other members -- Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Earlier this month, BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), had announced that they will be taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy".

This will the boy band's first hiatus after they took a several-week break in late 2019.

"BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” their management company, Big Hit Music, wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists.

The management company also revealed that the group’s members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – will spend the holiday season with their families for the first time “since their debut” in 2013.

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” the statement added.

he K-pop band had recently performed at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-nominated band had also visited the US in September when they made a highly-publicised appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Following their address, BTS performed their English single "Permission to Dance" at the UN headquarters.