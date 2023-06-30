BTS’ Jungkook drops teaser image for single track ‘Seven’; trends on Twitter for saying Namastey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jungkook announces latest single Seven.

Fans of BTS’s Jungkook couldn’t keep calm after he announced the release of his upcoming solo single, Seven. With more than 2 million tweets, Jungkook is trending on Twitter. His late-night live session also had a part to play in this.

BTS’ agency, BigHit Music, also made the announcement about Seven’s release. They said in the statement:

Hello, This is BIGHIT hit music. We are pleased to inform you about the release of Seven, the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. Seven is an invigorating summer song that is used to make you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023.

The Euphoria singer decided to go live late at night. He even said ‘namaste’ during the live show, leaving his desi fans spellbound. Reading comments from the chat box, he said out loud, "Please say namaste." His fans could not be happier to hear him speak a Hindi word.

A fan tweeted, "Jungkook said "namaste" in his vlive, a word used for greetings in India. "He is so desi." Another person wrote, "Indian Army, we won again. Jungkook said, Namaste." Fans also loved his ‘accent’. "Jungkook staying namaste omoo his accent," read a comment. "And my hearts melt here! OMG! Jaykay ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge (How many times will you win my heart?) The way he said ‘Namaste’ so calmly Jungkook is coming." Read another comment.

Recently, Jungkook embarked on an overseas schedule, fueling speculations of collaborations with various pop stars. While rumours of a possible collaboration with Justin Bieber have been circulating, but no official confirmation has been made at this time.

The singer also recently triggered speculation of a collaboration with luxury brand Bvlgari following his interactions on social media with its CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin. The CEO added fuel to the rumours by featuring a song by Jungkook on his Instagram story and expressing his arrival in Seoul, South Korea, for an important event. Furthermore, he began following JungKook’s fan pages on Instagram.

Latest Entertainment News