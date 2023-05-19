BTS Jin injected with an unauthorized vaccine by a female military nurse: reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @JIN BTS' Jin was administered an unauthorized vaccination by a female military nurse. Know all the details.

BTS Jin has left his fans concerned on social media after a report surfaced that a military nurse made an unauthorized visit to meet Kim Seokjin. A controversy has arisen as the military nurse (Lieutenant A) from the 28th Division left her workstation without permission. It is reported that she visited the 5th Division Recruit Training Centre during working hours and administered a vaccination to BTS Jin. Additionally, there are suspicions that this military nurse has been involved in the unauthorized distribution of the medication to the 5th Division before also.

The reported visit was made in mid-January this year. In her 20s, she apparently drove 30 minutes (approx) from unit C in B-city, Gyeonggi-do, to the 5th Division Recruit Training Center (Yeoncheon-gun), where Jin was stationed. Between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm on the same day, the military nurse administered the secondary vaccination against hemorrhagic fever to Jin at the medical office. Afterward, the military nurse returned to her own unit and went around sharing that "Jin was in much pain."

In addition to this, the military nurse is suspected of unauthorized distribution of a significant amount of Tylenol to the 5th Division Recruit Training Center. During a phone conversation with Mr. D, the military nurse allegedly overheard about a shortage of certain drugs in the 5th Division. The nurse promised to supply a large quantity of Tylenol from the 28th Division. This has raised suspicions.

For the unversed, Jin is the eldest member of BTS. He joined the military service in December 2022, the first one from the K-pop group. J-hope is the second member to enlist in the military. The 29-year-old even posted a picture of his freshly shaven head on Instagram before being driven to the city of Wonju to take part in the military enlistment ceremony. The band also posted a final picture together, with Jin joining in his military uniform.

Questions were raised for years over whether BTS would be forced to undertake the mandatory service, and whether their contribution to the arts should make them exempt. However, in 2019 the Ministry of Defence ruled that they would have to serve. The boy band will return back as a full group in 2025.

