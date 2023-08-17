BTS’ Jimin grooves with K-Pop girl group New Jeans’ members | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS Jimin grooves with K Pop girl group New Jeans

BTS’ Jimin has caught the attention for his visuals after his recent dance challenge with the members of fellow HYBE artists NewJeans. Hanni and Danielle appeared in a dance challenge for their song ETA with Jimin. From the beginning, Jimin truly slayed the choreography. Netizens couldn’t keep calm and were excited to see Jimin grooving effortlessly with the NewJeans members. Fans couldn’t expect anything less from BTS’ main dancer as Jimin seamlessly worked with the duo.

When the video was posted, it wasn’t surprising that the comments were full of netizens praising the challenge. Jimin put his heart and soul into the dance, and it was clear how much it showed as fans couldn’t get enough.

Moreover, fans were more astonished, despite being born in 1995, compared to Danielle being born in 2005 and Hanni in 2004, netizens joked that Jimin looked like a baby and could even pass at the same age as the NewJeans members.

As always Jimin manages to slay every dance he does and puts in his best efforts. While he might have over a decade of experience than NewJeans, he had the same energy as the young idol and truly captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

