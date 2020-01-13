Britney Spears is giving us major fitness goals with her latest Yoga pictures. See photos

Britney Spears takes her fitness seriously and her body is proof of it. As 2020 set it, Britney decided to share her new year resolution with his fans. the actress took to her Instagram to announce that she will be taking up Yoga and doing 'a lot' more of it in 2020. And its surely not the usual new year fitness resolution that will fade away in a day or two. Britney has been keeping her fans updates with Instagram posts from her Yoga sessions. She took to her Instagram to share a video in which she could be seen trying out various Yoga asanas and doing her regular stretching.
Sharing the video, Britney wrote, "Another day at yoga .... consistency is key. With me it’s sort of like prayer. Such a beautiful day .... god speed and god bless"
Earlier, Britney had shared various Insta posts from her Yoga session.
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!
Yoga has lately become a huge trend in the Hollywood various celebrities have opted for Yoga to keep their body and mind fit for the daily hustle. Many divas including the likes of Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Jessica Alba have adopted Yoga to keep themselves fit. Check out their pictures.
