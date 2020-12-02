Image Source : PTI Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty's brother, granted bail by Special NDPS Court

Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty's brother, granted bail by Special NDPS Court at Mumbai in the NDPS case registered by the NCB. He has been under custody since September 5 following the arrest by the NCB in drug case in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. While Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7, Showik was denied and was kept in judicial custody. In November, he had filed a fresh bail plea which was earlier rejected.

Showik was lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Raigad and had claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case and that no drugs were seized from him during the investigations. "In the facts and circumstances of the present case, there has been no recovery of drugs in commercial quantity from the applicant... all allegations pertain only to small quantities, and hence the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 will not be applicable," he said in his bail plea.

Filed through Maneshinde, the bail application pointed out: "That the allegations against the applicant (Showik) will at the most make out a case of purchase of small quantities of drugs, which is in essence a bailable offence. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with the financing of any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders and hence the ingredients of Section 27 of the NDPS Act, 1985 are not made out in the present facts and circumstances."

Showik said that there was electronic evidence to show that the applicant's sister (Rhea) was in fact trying her level best to rid the late actor Sushant of his alleged drugs-consuming habit by consistently restricting the doses he had access to.

She had also discussed her concerns regarding the late actor combining his habit of consumption of drugs with prescription medicines with his doctor, namely Kersi Chavda, but the late actor as an adult had his own mind and took the ultimate decision, said the plea.