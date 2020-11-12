Image Source : TWITTER Actor Asif Basra, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in Kai Po Che, found dead in Dharamshala

Actor Asif Basra found dies at 53: Actor Asif Basra found dead in Himachal Pradesh: Another shocking death in Bollywood has taken place as actor Asif Basra has died by suicide. According to ANI, Asif who was also seen in the web series 'Paatal Lok' was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. The reason why the actor took such a drastic step is being investigated. As per reports, he died by suicide near a cafe located on FC Gibada Road. He was living in a rented house for the last 5 years. ANI quoted SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan, "Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter."

For those unversed, Asif is a popular face in the entertainment industry and has worked in films like Kai Po Che, Parzania, Hichki, Saanjh, Black Friday, Roy, Fanney Khan, Ek Villain, Jab We Met, among many others. Not only this, but he has also worked in shows like Paatal Lok, Woh, Hostages, etc. As soon as the news of his demise spread, not only celebrities but people on the internet started pouring condolences on Twitter.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared his reaction to the tragic news and tweeted, "Asif Ba(sra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad (sic).

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee reacted and wrote, "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!"

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

