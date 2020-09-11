Mumbai Court rejects Rhea Chakraborty bail plea, actress to move High Court

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COMINGTRAILER Sushant Death Case: Mumbai Court rejects Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea

Sushant Death Case: Mumbai's Session Court has rejected actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik's bail plea. Also, the pleas of all other accused in the drugs angle in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, have been rejected. Now, the actress will stay in judicial custody in Byculla Women's Jail till September 22. After the hearing, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that they will move to Bombay High Court next week for the actress' bail. He said, "Once we get the order copy. We will decide next week on the course of action on approaching the High Court."

Earlier, a Mumbai Magistrate had sent Rhea to judicial custody for 14 days till September 22 late on September 8 in connection with a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pertaining to its probe into the drugs angle surrounding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After spending the night in the NCB lockup, Rhea was later taken to the Byculla Jail even as her lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed a bail plea on her behalf in the Sessions Court on Wednesday. While the NCB did not seek her remand, the Metropolitan Magistrate had rejected her bail application while sending her to 14-day judicial custody.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage