Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor's acting debut soon, 'she will be launched by someone I respect'

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to follow her footsteps into the Bollywood industry. Producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut. In an interview with Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor revealed Khushi is interested in pursuing a career in acting. "You will hear an announcement soon," he quipped.

However, Boney clarified that he will not launch Khushi. He added that Khushi will step in Bollywood through another popular production house. Boney told in an interview, "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

"I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about.", he added.

Boney Kapoor had launched his brother Sanjay Kapoor opposite Tabu in 1995 film Prem. It was directed by Satish Kaushik and written by Javed Akhtar. The film did not perform well at the box office. He said that this might have gone against Sanjay.

Talking about the same he said, "Anil (Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Kapoor) when he made his entry into films."

Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi made her Bollywood film debut with 2018's Dhadak. She also featured in Zoya Akhtar's segment in the anthology film Ghost Stories. Her last release was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Khushi Kapoor had enrolled herself in an acting course at the New York Film Academy. Khushi enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. She recently made her Instagram account public and ever since his fans have been praising her for her style and fashion sense.