Bobby Deol wishes wife Tanya on 25th wedding anniversary with beautiful throwback pictures

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Sunday, commemorated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Tanya Deol by sharing unseen throwback pictures from his wedding in 1996. The 'Barsaat' actor took to his Instagram handle, marking the special occasion with a series of precious memories and penned a loved-up note for his wife in the caption. Decked as a groom, Bobby couldn't stop smiling at his wedding while Tania looked like the shy bride in the images which were shared by the actor. He wrote, "My heart, my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary," followed by a heart emoji.

Bobby had posted two candid moments from their wedding ceremony held on May 30, 1996. The shared photos served as a time capsule, as they show Bobby and Tanya first as lovers, then as husband and wife, and finally, as a mature couple who have maintained their relationship with dignity as many years have passed.

Have a look at the beautiful post here:

The post caught the attention of not just his fans but also actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who worked with Bobby in Prakash Jha's Aashram. Reacting to his post, Chandan dropped few red heart emojis and wrote alongside, "Shubhkamnayein." Not just him but even singer Arjun Kanungo reacted and dropped his wish for Bobby and Tanya in the comments section as he wrote, "Happy anniversary."

The couple has two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Meanwhile, check out some more pictures of the couple here:

Bobby is the second son of actor Dharmendra and his first wife, Parkash Kaur.

On the work front, Bobby, who was last seen in the Netflix film Class of '83' and the MX Player show 'Aashram', has 'Penthouse' and 'Love Hostel' in the pipeline.

-With ANI inputs