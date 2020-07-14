Image Source : TWITTER/ZOYAAKHTAR BMC seals Zoya Akhtar's house after neighbour Rekha's security guard tests COVID19 positive

After veteran Bollywood actress Rekha's security guard tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her neighbour, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's house was also sealed. BMC banner was spotted outside Zoya's house declaring it as a containment zone. While there has been no information if any member of her household has tested positive for COVID19, the house has been sealed.

The banner read, "This area has been declared as ‘containment area’ as a resident is found positive in Corona Virus test." This means that the people living in the house are not allowed to come outside and nobody is allowed to go inside. Social distancing normes have to be followed.

After the security guard testing positive, Rekha and her manager Farzana along with three servants of the house and a security guard were supposed to undergo coronavirus tests. The BMC team reached Rekha's residence for the same but returned and they were not allowed inside. Later Chief Medical Officer of BMC H West ward Sanjay Phude shared that they called Rekha's manager Farzana for getting the tests done, she informed that the actress is fit and fine and hasn't come in contact with anyone.

Also, veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus. While Big B and Junior Bachchan are admitted in Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asked to remain in home quarantine in Jalsa. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative and is under home quarantine in Pratiksha.

