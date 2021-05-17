Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Birthday girl Nushrratt Bharuccha is 'truly blessed with all the wishes and love'

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday, took to social media to thank fans, followers and colleagues for their love and wishes. The actress added she wants to forward these wishes and love to the world, which is battling a pandemic and trying to heal itself. "Feeling truly blessed with all the wishes and love coming my way today, fills me with gratitude! I want to give all of these wishes and love out to the world instead, which is trying to heal itself back. Hope it reach the ones who need it the most! #PayingItForward," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, fans, friends and industry colleagues shared adorable wishes for the birthday girl.

Sharing a photo of the actress from her latest anthology film "Ajeeb Daastaans", where Nushrratt plays a domestic help, director Raj Mehta wrote: "Yes not your most flattering pic, but that's the point. Everyone is posting those. At least it best represents how you are, always! How? Maintain that. Through everything. Sky is the limit for you bro. Wish you a very happy birthday. Big hug."

"Happy birthday @Nushrratt lots of love," tweeted her "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" co-star Sunny Singh.

"Dream Girl" director Raaj Shaandilyaa shared: "Many many happy returns of the day Nushrat...God Bless You...Radhe Radhe @Nushrratt."

"Wishing my most fav @Nushrratt a very happy birthday. Stay blessed and smiling," posted singer Guru Randhawa.