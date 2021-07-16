Birthday girl Katrina Kaif posts thank you note for Kareena, Arjun Kapoor and others for wishes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned a year older today. The actress who has been a part of films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara and Bharat among others received special birthday wishes from friends and co-stars from the film industry. While some posted goofy pictures with her, others shared heartfelt notes for the actress.

Katrina also shared a pool picture to thank everyone for their wishes. Sharing a pic with red swimwear the actress wrote, "Birthday! thank u so much everyone for all the love always."

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome portrait of Katrina on her Instagram Story to wish the actress. She captioned it as, “To the most gorgeous superstar. Happy birthday Kat. Lots of love always from Saifu and me.”

Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also shared special posts for Katrina. Her co-actor from the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth posted an old picture of them posing for the camera writing, “Here’s to the ‘Kay by K’ diva, happy birthday Kat.” Whereas, Arjun shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen posing in front of 'Kay By Katrina' (Katrina's beauty brand) banner. "@katrinakaif - today is a good day to let everyone know who's the new face of @kaybykatrina, right? Also, happy birthday," he captioned the post. Something not to miss in the post is the background song 'Kala Chashma', that Arjun added as the background music in the video.

Katrina’s co-star from the movie Zero, Anushka Sharma too wished her with a special post. Sharing her photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday Katrina. Wishing you lots of peace and happiness on your day.”

Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi who will be sharing screen space with her for the first time in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot also extended birthday wishes for Katrina.

Malaika Arora and Arpita Khan Sharma were among others to extend wishes.

On the work front, Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan.

The actress is also attending script-reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan's untitled next film opposite Vijay Sethupati.