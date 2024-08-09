Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg to perform at Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to deliver stunning performances at the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this Sunday. The highly anticipated performances will include a mix of pre-recorded and live segments, all broadcast from Los Angeles.

The coordination of these performances is in the capable hands of producer Ben Winston, known for his work on major live music events like the Grammy Awards. According to Variety, Winston will ensure the seamless integration of the Los Angeles-based performances into the Paris ceremony.

Tom Cruise’s thrilling act:

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that Tom Cruise will participate in a stunt-filled segment during the ceremony. Leaked details reveal that Cruise will first perform a series of daring motorcycle stunts in France before transitioning to a pre-recorded segment where he parachutes down next to the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. Following this adrenaline-pumping display, the musical acts will take centre stage.

Hosting duties and additional performances:

Jimmy Fallon and sports broadcaster Mike Tirico will take over hosting duties for the event, ensuring a lively and entertaining broadcast. Additionally, more than 100 acrobats and aerial performers are expected to wow the audience inside the Stade de France, adding another layer of spectacle to the ceremony.

As with all Olympic closing ceremonies, the event will begin with the Parade of Flags. Athletes from each participating nation will march into the stadium, proudly carrying their country's flag. The Greek flag, in homage to the origins of the Olympics, will lead the procession, while the flag of the host nation, France, will close the parade.

Memorable performances at the opening ceremony:

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics featured performances by Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, and Aya Nakamura. Lady Gaga wowed the audience with her rendition of the iconic French song "Mon truc en plumes" on the banks of the Seine, while Celine Dion delivered a powerful performance of Edith Piaf's "L'Hymne a l'amour" to cap off the ceremony. This marked Dion’s return to the stage after nearly two years, following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

The passing of the Olympic Torch

As the 2024 Paris Olympics come to a close, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will receive the Olympic Torch, symbolizing Los Angeles as the next host city for the Summer Olympics, which will take place from July 14 to July 30, 2028.