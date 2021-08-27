Bigg Boss OTT: Verbal flare-up between Akshara Singh-Neha Bhasin over 'taang kholna aata hai' remark

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Verbal flare-up between Akshara Singh-Neha Bhasin

The Bigg Boss house has become a battleground and contestants are grabbing attention for their 'over the top' fights. In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT', Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehejpal indulged in a physical fight during the task to choose the new boss man and boss lady of the house and Zeeshan was thrown out of the house. That's not all, as one comment by Akshara Singh to Neha Bhasin caught everyone's attention and it quite didn't go well with the housemates too and left the contestants and audience in shock. This has made Akshara hate Neha even more.

Well, the fight started due to household chores. Akshara and Divya Agarwal discussed the changes in the kitchen while Neha and Shamita Shetty were sitting on the couch. The argument happened as Shamita refused to do the kitchen duties for her workout. Everyone was left hungry and Divya Agarwal as a captain herself began cooking.

Neha shouted at Akshara and in return, we saw some unwanted words. In the beginning, Akshara said, "I know how to cook, what do you know?" Divya added: "I don't know how to throw tantrums, keep quiet Neha." Post that Akshara said: "You just know how to spread your legs like this (Bus taang aise kholne aata hai)."

This comment didn’t go well with Neha and she yelled back at her. During the discussion, Akshara shouted at Neha and commented on her understanding of the Hindi language.

Shamita Shetty got offended by Akshara’s comment for Neha and slammed her for using such words. She called her out saying that what she said didn’t sound good at all and questioned her mentality. Even Pratik Sehejpal told Akshara that she was wrong in saying this. Akshara defended herself saying that they shouldn't have taken it in a wrong way as she thought Neha was pointing her legs purposely and hence, she said it.

This is the first time that filmmaker Karan Johar is hosting a season of 'Bigg Boss', which streams on Voot. Karan is anchoring the drama for the six weeks run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly onto Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' and will be hosted by Salman Khan.