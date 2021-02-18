Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL ROY Bigg Boss 1 winner Rahul Roy undergoing music therapy for speech post brain stroke recovery

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last November, is undergoing music therapy as part of his treatment, with his sister Priyanka is helping him with the therapy. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share the news with fans. In a video he posted, Rahul sings the Sargam along with sister Priyanka or Pia.

"Good evening my lovely fans. I hope you all are loving my recovery videos which I am sharing with you. Brain stroke recovery takes a lot of effort and lot many things to take care of. My speech got affected and my main work is towards speaking properly again. This is Music Therapy a method in speech therapy wherein my sister @priyankaroy_pia works on opening and strengthening my vocal cords which would take time. It takes a lot of time and effort. Soon you would see me talk to you all. Keep checking this space as I am coming up with #priyankaandrahulroychallenge soon. Let's trend to make our health better. Love you all, Rahul Roy," he wrote.

The actor suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil in the last week of November. Soon after his brain stroke attack in Kargil, Rahul was brought to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He was later was shifted to a private hospital in Mira Road, from where he was discharged on January 7.

Rahul had been sharing his recovery videos with his fdans. He recently shaed a video of him doing yoga. He captioned it, "Good morning my lovely fans. My recovery video sets continue. My mornings start with breathing exercises and yoga with my brother in law @romeersen guided by my sister Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia. I never used to do yoga before but now I realised it’s one of the best medicine for the body. Start doing yoga if you haven’t started it. Love you all"

Rahul had earlier shared several pictures and videos from the hospital as he was eventually recovering. On Christmas, Rahul posted pictures from the hospital with his brother and wished to recover soon and get back to normal life. Rahul wrote, "Merry Christmas to all my fans. Becoming a Santa from the hospital, along with my Mom, Brother Rohit, sister @priyankaroy_pia, and brother in law @romeersen. My wish for this year from Santa would be that I recover completely and get back to shoot soon, and the world gets back to normal too. Love you all."

On the work front, the actor rose to fame back in the 1990s with the Mahesh Bhatt directorial romantic drama Aashiqui co-starring Anu Aggarwal. He was also the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 1.

- with IANS inputs