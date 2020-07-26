Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar reacts to sexual harassment of women in Covid isolation

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. The actress took to her Instagram story account on Saturday to share a news report on the issue. "Sick and disgusting. Says a lot about the patriarchy and idea of entitlement in our society," Bhumi wrote, reacting to the news report.

Meanwhile in Delhi, a 14-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually harassed at a quarantine centre. The accused is a 19-year-old patient who was staying in the same facility. While the accused sexually harassed the girl, another man allegedly filmed the entire incident. Both the men have been arrested.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare" is heading for a digital release. The actress welcomes the decision and says she is okay with any platform being the vehicle of her creative expression. "As an artiste, I only look to entertain the audience every time I am on the screen and I am okay with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression. In this day and age, producers will do what is needed and we must all support each other's decisions," Bhumi said.

She said that she feels her upcoming film will reach out to a much larger audience with the decision to release it on an OTT platform.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" also stars Konkona Sen Sharma.

Bhumi is a huge fan of Konkona's brilliance and Alankrita's sensitivity.

" 'Dolly Kitty…' is a very special film. Konkona as we know is a phenomenal person and actor, and Alankrita (Srivastava) is a very special director. (Producers) Balaji (Motion Pictures) as an institution has always supported content that has broken barriers. A very big reason why I am this fond of Ekta (Kapoor). So, for me, being a part of this film was a super enriching experience as an actor," she said.

"I have adored Konkona's work and it was simply mesmerising for me to see her perform. Our scenes together in the film are exciting and memorable. Alankrita is a very powerful voice in cinema today, she is strong, witty and humane. I'm fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with her. I have learnt a lot from her," Bhumi said.

