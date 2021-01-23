Bernie Sanders arrives in Deepika Padukone's kitchen, Ranveer Singh captions it 'Namak zara kamm daalna beti'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Bernie Sanders arrives in Deepika Padukone's kitchen

After Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been a part of the hilarious meme fest. On Saturday, the actress boarded the 'Bernie Sanders' meme train as he arrives in her kitchen. Deepika took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a professional kitchen, where she was joined by Bernie. She even asked her fans and followers to suggest a suitable caption for the picture. Senator Bernie Sanders has become the most viral meme after his casual appearance in mittens and ‘grandpa jacket’ at the US presidential inauguration.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Deepika wrote "Caption This! #berniesanders." The fans did not disappoint the actress and started suggesting some hilarious caption. Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh commented: "Namak zara kamm daalna beti"

On the other hand, Deepika's co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote "When you realise Rasode mein ye the." Reading through the comment sections, a user said "Stop the laziness, get on to help me out!"

"4 katore kheer khaali ab aur nahi doongi," said a user.

Bernie's image became a subject of meme for Priyanka too, who was photographed sitting crosslegged, wearing mittens and a mask. His image went viral after his appearance at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and vice president of the US. Priyanka posted the picture of Bernie Sander into her own pics and those with her brother Siddharth, mother Dr Madhu Chopra and co-stars of 'The White Tiger' like Rajkummar Rao.

Reacting to his memes, Bernie told Seth Meyers "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on."