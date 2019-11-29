Badshah's girlfriend had dumped him for he wanted to be a professional rapper

Badshah revealed that he was once dumped by his girlfriend because of his ambition of becoming a professional rapper

Badshah is one of the most celebrated rapper-singers in India and has been churning hit numbers. While Badshah has set the trend of becoming a rapper and inspired many to take up rapping as a full-time career, things were not fluid for him at the start -- especially his love life.

Badshah said he was once dumped by his then girlfriend for his ambition of becoming a rapper. "I was madly in love with this girl. I was probably three when I fell in love with her. She was with me, but she left me because it was not a ‘proper choice'," Badshah told Pinkvilla.

Badshah said that even his family and parents could not understand his career choice and music. However, things got better when he started making good money.

“One fine day, I brought this expensive car and parked it in front of my house. Dad asked, ‘Whose car is this?’ I was like, ‘It’s mine.’ He was like, ‘How did you get this?’ I told him that I do music and then it occurred to him that isse paise bhi aate hai,” Badshah said.

Badshah's father was always concerned about the stability of his income and nothing else mattered to him. The star rapper added, “For him, it didn’t matter ki main TV pe aa raha hoon. For him, what mattered was, ‘Are you making enough money to survive?’ Because this is not a conventional job. It’s fine if you are on TV and people are taking pictures with you but where is the money? That is what parents are concerned about."

Badshah has ‘Saturday Saturday', 'Dj Waley Babu' and the likes to his credit. He made his acting debut with Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana in 2019.

