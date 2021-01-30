Bachchan Pandey Latest News: Abhimanyu Singh to play villain opposite Akshay Kumar

Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Abhimanyu Singh to play villain opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey

Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Singh has come onboard superstar Akshay Kumar's most-awaited film Bachchan Pandey. The actor will be seen playing the role of villain in the film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce that Abhimanyu will be playing the baddie in the gangster drama. He tweeted, "ABHIMANYU SINGH TO PLAY BADDIE OPP AKSHAY KUMAR... #AbhimanyuSingh to play the villain opposite #AkshayKumar in #BachchanPandey"

The upcoming film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Sharing his fierce look from the film, Akshay had announced the new release date of the film. He tweeted, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!" The poster showed Akshay in a close up looking fierce. His one eye is blue and can be seen wearing chains in his neck. Check out-

Apart from Akshay, Abhimanyu, and Kriti, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

The flick will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

Bachchan Pandey was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, however, it had to be postponed due to the lockdown.